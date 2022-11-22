Security guard who killed innocent woman while firing at reckless driver charged after yearlong investigation, police say

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a security guard who accidentally killed an innocent woman while firing at a reckless driver in a southeast Houston bar parking lot, police said.

A little more than a year after Ada Aguilar was fatally shot, Moises Castillo, 28, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

The tragedy took place on Nov. 14, 2021 in the 11500 block Fuqua Street.

According to Houston police, around 3 a.m., the driver of a black truck was doing donuts in the parking lot of a nightclub, striking several vehicles and injuring at least two people.

Castillo was reportedly one of several armed guards working security at the time. He opened fire at the truck, and one of the stray bullets inadvertently struck Aguilar, who was driving by at the time, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, she was already dead. Aguilar was 47 years old.

After a lengthy investigation, Castillo was subsequently charged.

He was arrested without incident on Monday by members of HPD’s Major Offenders Fugitive Apprehension Team.