Rosenberg residents may soon notice change of taste, odor in water supply. Here’s why!

ROSENBERG, Texas – Heads up residents in the City of Rosenberg, you may soon experience taste and odor changes in the water supply. No cause to worry, though, it is expected.

The public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on Dec. 5 and continue through Dec. 19.

During this period, residents may experience changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. City officials say the water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.

Users of home kidney dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish aquariums and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised that the methods for testing and removing free chlorine residuals differ from those used for chloramine residuals. Both types of residuals, if not handled properly, may affect users of kidney dialysis machines, as well as fish and other aquatic animals.

For additional questions, please contact the City’s Water Utilities Department at 832-595-3400 or visit the website.