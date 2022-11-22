News helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing station meteorologist, pilot, station says

WBTV reported Tuesday that its meteorologist Jason Myers and its Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon, according to the station’s own report.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings said on Twitter that it was a “tragic day” and that the pilot was a “hero,” adding that witnesses said the pilot made diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.

“Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in the incident,” Jennings said on Twitter.

