Witness reports deadly shooting at SW Houston apartment complex days after it happened: What we know from HPD

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Sunday.

HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 6301 W Bellfort Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim was inside an apartment unit with two other men doing drugs when one of the other men pulled a gun out and demanded the victim take his hands out of his pockets. The victim refused to comply and was shot, HPD said.

While the shooting took place on Sunday, police said a witness didn’t report it until late Monday.

Police said a warrant to search the unit was signed and officials from the HPD crime lab are investigating.