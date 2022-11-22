Harris County can include late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results, Texas Supreme Court says

HOUSTON – The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include the ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results.

On Election Day, about 2,100 provisional ballots were cast after 7 p.m. They were cast after a district court judge ordered Harris County polling places to remain open an extra hour because operations at numerous locations were delayed due to machine malfunctions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to toss out the late-cast ballots.

