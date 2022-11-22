1 person dead, another injured after driver runs red light, Houston police say

Nicholas Orlando Griffin is charged with intoxication manslaughter in a fatal crash.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man for his role in a fatal crash in southwest Houston.

The crash occurred at 9995 Beechnut Street about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Houston police said.

The suspect, Nicholas Orlando Griffin, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 183rd State District Court.

The identity of the victim, 65, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Griffin was driving eastbound on Beechnut Street and ran a red light, striking a blue Toyota Corolla and a blue Honda Accord, both traveling southbound on the West Sam Houston Parkway service road. The Toyota and Honda had the right of way, HPD Vehicular Crimes Divisions Officer D. Thompson reported.

The Toyota driver sustained extensive injuries in the accident. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him deceased. The Honda driver was transported with minor injuries.

Griffin was arrested at the scene.