HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.

Investigators said the man was sitting in his vehicle when someone started shooting at him from a nearby apartment complex.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.