Man fatally shot in SW Houston parking lot, police say

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 9400 block of County Creek Drive.

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed overnight in a parking lot in southwest Houston, police said.

The man and a friend were confronted by two males. After “some kind of interaction” in the parking lot, one of the males pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head, Houston police said.

The gunman and the man he was with fled the scene. The gunman is described as a Black male believed to be in his early thirties.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s described as a 19-year-old Hispanic male.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.