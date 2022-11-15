Local tax preparer charged with preparing false joint income tax return: DOJ

HOUSTON – A tax preparer is accused of preparing a false joint income tax return, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

The charges allege that in 2018, Fabrice Mahinga willfully prepared a false tax return listing fake Schedule C loss, Earned Income Tax Credit, American Opportunity Credit, additional child tax credit and a false claim for an income tax refund.

If convicted, Mahinga faces up to three years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance in court on Tuesday at 2 p.m.