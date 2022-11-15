53º

Have you seen Rosetta? Deputies searching for woman reported missing in Katy

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

66-year-old Rosetta Jones was last seen in Katy on Nov. 11. (Picture provided by HCSO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies need the public’s help locating a woman last seen in Katy several days ago.

66-year-old Rosetta Jones was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard in Katy, Texas.

She walked away from home and has not returned, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

