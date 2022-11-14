Teen girl shot in leg by another teen during gathering around fire in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A teenage girl was shot by another teenager Sunday morning during a gathering around a fire in east Houston, according to the Police Department.

South Central Patrol units responded to the shooting at 1 a.m. along north Hagerman Street, near Canal Street.

Police said the girl and a group of teens were hanging out around the fire when one teen pulled out a gun and fire it. The bullet struck the girl in the leg. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The teen was detained at the scene for questioning and the other teens fled the area before HPD arrived, police said.

It is unknown if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The shooting is under investigation.