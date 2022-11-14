Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside gas station near Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a gas station near Houston’s south side late Saturday night, police say.

It happened in the 7400 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.