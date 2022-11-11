Keeping the power grid operating: Public Utility Commission unveils plans to revamp state’s power system

HOUSTON, Texas – Brian Shirley wheels himself out of the doctor’s office in a wheelchair, more than a year and a half after the great winter storm of 2021.

The massive power outages that came with that storm cost more than 200 Texans their lives and they cost Brian’s right leg.

“I lost my leg. I lost my job. I lost my way of living, and I lost my ability to provide for my family,” Brian said.

You see, like millions of other Texans, Brian and his wife Michelle lost all electricity during that storm.

That caused the pipes in their home to freeze and burst and flood the place with water.

Walking through that water for days and days caused Brian to develop a serious infection on his right foot, which weeks later forced him to have his leg amputated.

Now, the Public Utility Commission of Texas is unveiling several proposed plans that would dramatically change the way electricity is bought and sold, and provided to all of us.

“For the first time ever, the companies that sell you power, that you send your money to each month, will now actually be required to ensure they can deliver that power to you,” Chairman of the PUC Peter Lake said.

Those newly released plans are aimed at keeping the lights on and electricity flowing throughout our state even when the weather is extreme.

One plan would require the companies who provide power to us to guarantee they are buying that power from a reliable source and that the electricity will be available no matter what.

“If they don’t, they will be held accountable and penalized accordingly. And that would be a fundamental change in the underlying principles of ERCOT,” Lake said.

As for Brian Shirley, who has already lost so much, he wonders why revamping the power system has taken this long.