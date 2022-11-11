English thieves jailed for using excavators to steal ATMs

KENT, England – Two men from Kent, England, who caused “huge damage to businesses” by using excavators to steal cash machines were sentenced to several years in jail on Thursday, November 10, according to the Kent Police.

Police reported that the “total damage, theft, and loss incurred” during six incidents that happened between 2019 and 2021 was estimated to be more than 1.8 million pounds.

Security footage posted by the Kent Police on Thursday, which they said was captured between March 2020 and February 2021, shows three of the incidents in Kent.

The men, Anthony Pemberthy and Stephen Davenport, were found using “advanced DNA tracing techniques” and arrested, authorities said.

Pemberthy was given an eight-year, nine-month sentence, while Davenport was sentenced to seven years, five months, according to the Kent Police.