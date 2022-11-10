Surveillance photos released of suspect who shot man in back after harassing woman in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos has been released of a man accused of shooting another man following an argument over victim’s girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station on July 29, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. at a convenience store, located at 9440 Shady Dr.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the man and his girlfriend walked inside a gas station and, at some point, the suspect approached the girlfriend and began flirting with her, Willkens said. followed by an “exchange of words” between the man and the suspect.

The man exited the store and walked toward his vehicle. That was when police said the suspect followed, pulled out a gun, and shot him in the back.

Paramedics were called and rushed the man to the hospital. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

The man’s girlfriend was not hurt.

Lt. Willkens said the suspect appeared to be older and was last seen wearing a navy blue Reebok T-shirt. He fled in a newer-model Chevrolet truck that is gray in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.