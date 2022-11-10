18-count indictment filed for Houston tax preparer accused of filing false income tax returns for others: DOJ

HOUSTON – A local tax preparer is accused of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Krystal Wright made her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Palermo at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A federal grand jury sitting in Houston returned an 18-count indictment on Sept. 27.

According to the charges, Wright assisted in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns from 2016 to 2019.

If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison and a possible $100,000 maximum fine.

IRS-Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rodolfo Ramirez is prosecuting the case.