HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon.

The cause of death is unavailable at this time. The worker’s identity has not been released.

“My prayers are with the employee’s family and co-workers, and I ask all Houstonians to keep them in your prayers,” Turner said in a statement.