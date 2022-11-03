50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say

Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home.

HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home.

Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.

Houston SPCA is now caring for the animals. A hearing for this case will be scheduled next week.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very with local law enforcement in and around the greater Houston area to stop animal cruelty. Report animal cruelty at (713) 869-7722 or at www.houstonspca.org.

Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. (Houston SPCA)

Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. (Houston SPCA)

Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. (Houston SPCA)

Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. (Houston SPCA)