Mayor Sylvester Turner discusses ‘Bridge to the Future’ in 2022 State of the City address

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner delivered his seventh annual message at this year’s State of the City.

Turner shared his vision for Houston as he updates a number of city initiatives, including One Safe Houston, Complete Communities, Resilient Houston, and the innovative public/private partnerships that will promote economic development and enhance quality of life.

Watch the full address below: