Local landscaper vows to get his employees, community in Halloween spirit

HOUSTON – Don’t be scared if you see a ghoul or a goblin whacking weeds during Halloween weekend.

SmartScaping Landscaping and Design founder Bryan Smart and his employees are masked in their favorite costumes while upkeeping the community.

“It reminds me of my childhood, being able to enjoy a good American holiday called Halloween,” Smart said.

The 34-year old’s goal is to connect with the community and provide a positive work environment for his employees.

“We want to attract more good people into the industry,” Smart said. “So, we try to find creative ways to do so like wearing costumes.”

The Halloween spirits were at an all-time high as Smart and his crew tended to Houston city lawns in their costumes.

One specific costume brought out the inner child in the founder.

“Oh, Top Gun!” Smart proclaimed. “It’s one of the greatest movies of all time.”

The SmartScaping Landscaping and Design crew will be buzzing on lawn mowers in their favorite costumes everyday leading up to Halloween.

“We’re in some neighborhood near you keeping your community clean,” Smart said.

Click here for more information on SmartScaping Landscaping and Design.