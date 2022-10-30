Man found dead with gunshot wound to the face behind SE Houston apartment complex

Investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the face behind a southeast Houston apartment complex, according to Police.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind an apartment building in southeast Houston early Sunday, according to Houston Police.

It happened in the 9800 block of Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway at around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in the back side of the complex next to a small body of water. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the face.

Witnesses in the area reported about 10 gunshots in the area, according to officers.

Police do not have a description of a suspect at this time.