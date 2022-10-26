Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.

According to prosecutors, in 2020, Cervantes assisted her former boyfriend/fiancé in transporting drug proceeds and escorting cocaine through the Houston area with police vehicles. Her boyfriend was Alexander S. Reyes, a former constable deputy for the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office.

Testimony revealed that authorities discovered text messages between the co-conspirators, undercover recordings and camera footage taken from Reyes’s constable vehicle.

The investigation revealed in that August and September 2020, they took two trips to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to transport drug proceeds into Houston. In December 2020, they used police vehicles to escort a tractor trailer containing six kilograms of cocaine and four “dummy” kilograms from Houston to Louisiana.

Reyes pleaded guilty Jan. 6 and remains in custody pending sentencing.

Cervantes faces a mandatory minimum 10-year-term of imprisonment for both counts and a possible $10 million maximum fine. Previously released on bond, Cervantes was taken into custody following the conviction Tuesday where she will remain pending that hearing.