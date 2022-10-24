80º

US attorney joins federal, state agencies announce recent arrests of violent criminals in Houston area

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area.

