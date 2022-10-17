Driver on the run after 59-year-old man struck, killed while crossing street in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a driver struck and killed a 59-year-old man while crossing the street in northeast Houston Saturday evening, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 5700 block of Lockwood Drive near Kelley Street at around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the man was crossing the street when a black Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on Lockwood struck the man. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.

The man died at the scene.

Police believe the man did not use the crosswalk prior to the crash.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.