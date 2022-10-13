More witnesses take the stand during day 2 of AJ Armstrong’s re-trial

Jurors heard the testimonies of four witnesses during the second day of Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr.’s re-trial.

All of the witnesses are first responders, three law enforcement officers, and an EMT, who recounted what they saw when they arrived at The Armstrong’s home the night AJ’s parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr. were murdered in 2016.

Tuesday started with the continuation of the prior day’s testimony involving a Houston police lieutenant. The law enforcement officer was one of the first to arrive at the townhome in southwest Houston. He testified he had officers separate AJ and his sister, Kayra because he believed the murderer was inside the house and not an intruder.

The lieutenant said the doors and windows to the home didn’t appear breached and that a pistol and a note were on the kitchen counter.

The second witness works as an EMT for the Houston Fire Department, who described a bloody scene in the couple’s bedroom. The EMT testified he was the one who pronounced Dawn deceased and called for additional help for Antonio Sr., who he said was bleeding from the face but had a pulse.

A Houston police sergeant was the third to take the stand. He testified that he was the one that opened a back door to allow other officers entry into the kitchen. The sergeant testified that a female officer had picked up a pistol that was left on the kitchen counter with her bare hands. He said he informed her to put the gun back and to document that as supplemental data for the police report but, she never did.

The veteran sergeant said he also informed the homicide detective.

A former homicide detective with HPD was the fourth witness to take the stand. He testified about his role in the investigation, which included interviewing AJ after he was charged with the double murders.

Day three of the re-trial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m.

