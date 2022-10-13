Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located blood and lots of shell casings, but no victim was located. Officers said they then learned the victim was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle.

According to investigators, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting started after an altercation between two cars full of men, HPD said. Officers with the HPD Homicide unit are handling the investigation.