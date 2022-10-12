Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department.

Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln.

Lincoln was last seen by her family on Aug. 16, 2019 and a missing person’s report was filed on Aug. 22. A few days later, St. Landy’s Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found Lincoln dead in a ditch in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Deputies learned the incident started in Houston and contacted HPD. After a brief investigation, officers identified Lincoln’s ex-boyfriend as a possible suspect in the case.

Tate was then charged and arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi on Oct. 4. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Houston.