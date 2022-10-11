AJ Armstrong murder retrial: Opening statements begin

HOUSTON – Opening arguments in the AJ Armstrong re-trial started Tuesday morning in front of a packed courtroom.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., while they slept in their home back in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.

During his first trial in April 2019, a mistrial was declared after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Since then, the lead attorney, along with other attorneys have filed several motions in the case, including asking a judge to allow them to introduce new evidence about their alternative suspect, Joshua Armstrong, AJ’s older brother.

Prosecutors told jurors that throughout the weeks-long trial they will hear evidence that supports the home being locked with alarms and motion sensors activated. They said the only other people inside the home were AJ and his sister, and that their brother Joshua was not at the home.

“One of the things I anticipate that the defense will show you is medical records where Joshua Armstrong reported that he had witnessed the death of his parents. And I will anticipate they will ask you to make the leap that that means he was in the room when he killed his parents,” the state said.

AJ’s defense attorney said police missed an opportunity to focus on Joshua and his whereabouts the night of the murder. The defense also told the jury that they will hear some of Joshua’s medical records, which is information the jurors in the initial trial did not have.

The defense says, in contrast, AJ had a great relationship with his parents and showed pictures to jurors to try and display that.

In addition to opening statements, witnesses started taking the stand, as well as some law enforcement officers who have been called on to give their testimonies.

SEE MORE:

Jury selection begins Monday in retrial of Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, man accused of murdering parents in 2016

Documents: Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s brother says he witnessed slaying of parents

Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong set to appear before a judge for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning

AJ Armstrong trial: What we know about teen accused of killing parents

Judge will allow defense to introduce evidence of alternate perpetrator in Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong murder trial