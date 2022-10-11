93-year-old man pinned against vehicle by robbery suspects after being followed from bank in north Houston, police say

A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A 93-year-old man was robbed by two suspects after he was followed home from a bank in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the victim’s driveway of his home, located in the 800 block of East 39th.

Police said the elderly man had just returned home after withdrawing money from a Chase Bank, located near Airline and Tidwell, when he was approached by one of the suspects. The suspect forcibly pinned the man against his vehicle, reached into his pocket, and removed an envelope filled with cash.

The suspect then ran back to a dark-colored Lincoln SUV (possibly an MKX), got into the front passenger seat, and the vehicle then drove away.

The victim told investigators that he recognized the suspect as one of the men that was inside the bank while he was withdrawing his money.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

