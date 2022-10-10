Recognize him? Burglary suspect steals $15K worth of computers, items at north Houston business, police say

A surveillance photo was released of a man accused of burglarizing a business Friday in north Houston in hopes someone from the public will recognize him, according to the Houston Police Department.

The burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. at a business located in the 100 block of Berry Road.

Police said the suspect in the photo stole several computers and other items that totaled approximately $15,00 and caused $25,000 in damages. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving with the stolen items in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers if offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is being called 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.