HCSO: Woman airlifted to hospital after shooting at NW Harris County home

Investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the stomach in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot in the stomach at a northwest Harris County home early Saturday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said

According to HCSO deputy investigator Nicholas Cooke, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 17600 block of Waverly Grove Drive in northwest Harris County at around midnight.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time. The woman was taken via Life Flight to an area hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Deputies do not have information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO at 713-221-600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.