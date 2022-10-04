78-year-old shoved, dragged on ground by suspect during carjacking in northwest Houston, docs show

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after being accused of carjacking and dragging a 78-year-old man on Monday in northwest Houston, according to court records.

The suspect, Signs Talk Abuain, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled.

The carjacking was reported at 10 a.m. when the victim was stopped at an intersection in the 7700 block of Hammerly and the suspect jumped into the passenger seat.

According to records, Abuain reportedly pointed a “real-looking” BB gun in the 78-year-old man’s face and forced the victim to drive to 3800 Harland, which is about a mile and a half away.

According to court records, the suspect shoved him out of his vehicle, then dragged him for a short distance, while stealing the victim’s Nissan Maxima. The victim went to a nearby Exxon station at 11525 Northwest Freeway and called 911, police said.

Later in the day while running license plates, HPD officers spotted the stolen Nissan. The officer pulled the car over and arrested the Abuain.

He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $75,000 bond.