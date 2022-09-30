82º

LIVE

Local News

Seen at 7 on KPRC 2 News Today

If you’re looking for something you saw on our newscast on the KPRC 2+ livestream, check the links below!

Tags: Seen at 7
The official local of the KPRC 2+ livestream (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

These are some of the the topics coming up on KPRC 2 News Today at 7 a.m., streaming exclusively on KPRC 2+

2022

Monday, October 3

  • National First Responders Day
  • New breast cancer prevention program at UT Health Houston

Tuesday, October 4

  • New YouGov survey reveals national views on inflation, abortion, and teaching race and gender identity in schools
  • Role of genetic testing in breast cancer prevention

Wednesday, October 5

  • National Protect Your Hearing Month
  • Fire prevention week

Thursday, October 6

  • Ask Amy: How to bargain shop name brands and new items like a pro
  • Chiropractic care that goes beyond back and neck pain

Three ways you can watch the KPRC 2+ livestream:

  • Look for the KPRC 2+ app on your streaming device. Just search KPRC on a smart TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in the Apple or Android app store.
  • Go to Click2Houston.com/watchlive.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.