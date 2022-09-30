Seen at 7 on KPRC 2 News Today

These are some of the the topics coming up on KPRC 2 News Today at 7 a.m., streaming exclusively on KPRC 2+
2022
Monday, October 3
- National First Responders Day
- New breast cancer prevention program at UT Health Houston
Tuesday, October 4
- New YouGov survey reveals national views on inflation, abortion, and teaching race and gender identity in schools
- Role of genetic testing in breast cancer prevention
Wednesday, October 5
- National Protect Your Hearing Month
- Fire prevention week
Thursday, October 6
- Ask Amy: How to bargain shop name brands and new items like a pro
- Chiropractic care that goes beyond back and neck pain
Three ways you can watch the KPRC 2+ livestream:
- Look for the KPRC 2+ app on your streaming device. Just search KPRC on a smart TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
- Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in the Apple or Android app store.
- Go to Click2Houston.com/watchlive.