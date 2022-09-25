2 people shot after argument outside north Houston apartment complex, police say

A man and a woman were shot by another man after an argument outside a north Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition and a woman is expected to survive after police say they were both shot by a man outside an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday, police said.

Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said it happened in the 4000 block of Irvington Boulevard at around midnight. Pavel said officers were flagged down by witnesses about a shooting at the complex.

Police said a man and woman, were drinking in the parking lot when at some point they were approached by the suspect.

An argument ensued between the two victims and the suspect, and that is when, police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot both of them.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. He was shot in the chest twice.

The woman took herself to the hospital with a wound to her leg, according to Lt. Pavel.

The suspect fled on foot, Pavel said. A description is not available.

Investigators believe the three may know one another.

An investigation is ongoing.