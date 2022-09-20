Galveston man sentenced for receiving, possessing nearly 100 child pornography files: DOJ

HOUSTON – A Galveston man has been ordered to prison following his conviction of receiving and possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

Cedric Robert Cox, 53, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Jeffery Brown sentenced Cox to 84 months for each of the receiving and possessing convictions, respectively. They will run concurrently for a total 84-month term of imprisonment, according to the release. Cox was further ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to the known victims and will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Cox will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

In 2016, authorities discovered Cox using peer-to-peer file sharing software to obtain child pornography images and videos, according to prosecutors. They executed a search warrant at his residence and seized numerous devices. Further examination revealed the devices contained 32 images and 62 videos containing child pornography as well as search terms indicative of sexual interest in children. Some of the videos depict a pre-pubescent minor female with her genitals exposed and engaging in various sex acts.

Cox was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Homeland Security Investigations, Webster Police Department and Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation.