Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say

HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department.

Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is still on the run.

On Sept. 1, officers responded to a shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lockwood Drive, outside a business parking lot. Officers reportedly found the 34-year-old shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said Penny and the man got into an argument that escalated into a fight. At some point during the fight, Penny pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the man. Penny was seen allegedly running from the scene.

Further investigation identified Penny as the suspect involved and he was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Penny or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.