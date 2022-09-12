H‑E‑B launches debit card that offers cash back on store brand products

HOUSTON – H‑E‑B launched a debit account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H‑E‑B brand products.

H‑E‑B’s family of brands includes thousands of products from H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H‑E‑B, Home by H‑E‑B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H‑E‑B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.

After a customer uses the H‑E‑B debit card to purchase an H‑E‑B brand product, the cash back amount will be automatically issued to the customer’s H‑E‑B debit account, the company said in a release.

The cash back program is available for purchases of eligible items at H‑E‑B stores and heb.com (curbside and home delivery orders).

“At H‑E‑B, we’re always looking to provide Texans more ways to save,” said Ashwin Nathan, H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Marketing. “With the H‑E‑B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience that allows them to keep more money in their pockets while enjoying valuable benefits and perks.”

To apply for the account, visit hebdebit.com. Sign up is only available online and currently cannot be done in store. Customers can expect to receive their debit cards in the mail within seven to 10 days from approval. Deposit Account opening is subject to registration and ID verification. H‑E‑B Debit Accounts, which are FDIC insured, are established by Pathward, National Association.

For additional details and a full list of terms and conditions, go to hebdebit.com.