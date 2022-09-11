Man who was visiting friend found dead inside apartment bedroom in west Houston, police say

Investigation underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment bedroom in west Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in west Houston early Sunday, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 2800 block of Wallingford Drive near Westheimer Road shortly after midnight.

Police said witnesses inside the home heard gunshots from one of the apartment bedrooms.

When officers arrived, police found the man dead inside the bedroom.

Investigators said the man was visiting a friend who lived at the complex.

Police have questioned witnesses at the scene.

It is unknown how the shooting unfolded. No suspect information is available at this time.