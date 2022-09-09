86º

Wanted: Fugitive accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Sidney William Walker, 61, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Houston area is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

Sidney William Walker, 61, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Officers were notified about the incident after the child made an outcry and told detectives that Walker allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Police are looking to locate him and put him behind bars. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to Walker’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

