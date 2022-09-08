Original ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast joins Amazon in pushing back against ‘Rings of Power’ racist criticism

This image released by Amazon Studios shows a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Amazon Studios via AP)

Cast members of the original “Lord of the Rings” have joined Amazon Studios in condemning online trolls after many Black and people of color who play roles in the new “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” were inundated with bigoted remarks.

The show, which debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 1, has for months been the subject of smears surrounding the studio’s decision to make Middle Earth more diverse in the prequel series. Some conservatives have called the show “too woke.” Elon Musk was recently slammed for his critique of the show after he tweeted “Tolkien is turning in his grave.”

Ismael Cruz Córdova, who is Afro Puerto Rican, and Sophia Nomvete, who is South African and Iranian, have been the subject of much of the racist vitriol. The two have been outspoken about their roles as Elven warrior Arondir, and Princess Disa, the first Black dwarf, respectively.

