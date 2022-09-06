Man shoots girlfriend’s ex-husband during altercation in east Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in east Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 14400 block of Bandera Street around 12 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital by an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, HCSO said.

According to investigators, a woman’s ex-husband showed up and was standing outside of her residence. The wife’s new boyfriend arrived and got into a verbal argument with the ex-husband, deputies said.

Deputies said at some point, the boyfriend pulled out a pistol and shot the ex-husband. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene.

Investigators said they know who the suspect is. The investigation is ongoing at this time.