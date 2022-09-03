Man suspected of stealing thousands dollars of fuel from Houston area gas stations, docs show

HOUSTON – Yaslin Ramos, 27, and Dan Gonzalez, 32, were both charged with aggregate theft. Ramos is accused of committing the acts on Jan. 17, Feb. 26 and March 9 and Gonzalez is accused of committing the acts between March 11 to June 1, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed a black Porsche Cayenne, tan Ram 1500, red/silver Ram 1500, along with Dodge minivans parking over the gas station’s diesel fuel cap and stealing diesel from the underground diesel tanks, according to court records. Investigators observed that the Porsche, tan Ram 1500 and red/silver Ram 1500 were being used as look out vehicles while the Dodge mini-vans siphon the fuel from the station’s storage tanks.

Through surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspects involved by tracking the vehicles Texas license plates, according to court records. It was also learned that Gonzalez assisted in the theft of fuel at the following locations as being a “look out’' while the thefts occurred, docs show.

The owner of one of the targeted gas station, located in the 14000 block of E. Hillcroft Avenue, stated that he had lost 375 gallons of diesel valued at $1,875 on March 11, according to court records. The owner said he was alerted by the fuel shortage from the tank level monitoring system. After the surveillance video was reviewed, Gonzalez was reportedly seen in the driver’s seat of the Tan Ram 1500 by the same tattoos as seen in the mugshots from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 6, at the same location, Surveillance video showed a similar fuel theft scheme in which a red/silver Ram 1500 with a front yellow dealer tag and a tan dodge mini-van pull into the gas station, according to court records. The mini-van parked over the re-fill cap for the diesel holding tank. The red/silver ram 1500 parked at the pumps in-view of the mini-van as a lookout. Investigators were able to identify Gonzalez as the driver of the Ram 1500 by the specific tattoos on the Defendant’s arms. On the day of this incident, the owner reported a fuel loss of 205 gallons of diesel valued at $1,000 according to his fuel tank level monitoring system.

According to docs, investigators used the vehicle registration data and found that the Ram 1500 was registered to a Yaslin Ramos.

On March 9, the same Texaco station experienced a loss of 370 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $1,850, according to court records.