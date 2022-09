All westbound lanes of I-10 near Barker Cypress are currently shut down due to an 18-wheeler crash.

Houston police did not mention any injuries but did say drivers should expect delays.

All lanes of I-10 westbound near Barker Cypress are closed due to an 18-wheeler crash. Expect major delays. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 2, 2022

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.