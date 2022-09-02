Suspect accused of robbing at least 12 taco trucks at gunpoint in north Houston has been arrested, police say

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, was arrested on three warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON – A man suspected of robbing several taco trucks at gunpoint was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, was arrested on three warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 13, around 10:30 a.m., employees working at a food truck, located at the 600 block of West Gulf Bank, stated that they heard a gunshot, and then a man walked into the truck with a shotgun while demanding the money from the cash register. The employees gave the suspect the money before he fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for at least 12 food truck robberies at the following locations:

Aug. 9, 2022, Harris County SO, 2800 W Mount Houston Rd

Aug. 10, 2022, 1068448-22, 8610 Irvington Blvd.

Aug 10, 2022, 1068427-22, 8430 Fulton St.

Aug 10, 2022, 1110797-22, 8930 North Freeway.

Aug 11, 2022, 2208-04449, 7712 W. Little York.

Aug 12, 2022, 2208-04607, 4109 Cedar Hill Lame.

Aug 13, 2022, 1085148-22, 609 W. Gulf Bank Road.

Aug 15, 2022, 2208-05936, 2800 W. Mount Houston Road.

Aug 17, 2022, 1105258-22, 522 E Little York Road.

Aug 17, 2022, 2208-06801, 9550 Airline Drive.

Aug 19, 2022, 1110711-22, 8930 North Freeway.

Aug 21, 2022, 1123831-22, 10798 Shady Lane.

Surveillance videos show two separate robberies at 609 W. Gulf Bank and 8930 North Freeway.

Watch it below:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.