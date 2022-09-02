Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.

Moments later, deputies said they received reports of a major two-vehicle crash in the same area. Units said they arrived and located a GMC Yukon that had struck a white Jaguar sedan.

According to investigators, the driver of the Jaguar, which was the vehicle that stalled, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said there appeared to be no signs of intoxication.

The northbound lanes were closed for some time as an investigation ensued.