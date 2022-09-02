Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot outside of the bar. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, HCSO said.

According to investigators, the suspect(s) fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.