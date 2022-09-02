Driver pulls over, shoots passenger after woman chokes her during altercation in downtown Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fight between a driver and a passenger that reportedly led up to a shooting in downtown Houston overnight.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Emancipation around midnight.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, two women were traveling in a white Chevy sedan when they got into a physical altercation.

Police said the passenger of the vehicle began choking the driver. The driver of the vehicle then pulled over, grabbed a pistol, and shot the passenger in the leg twice, investigators said.

Officers said the passenger was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police said the driver is cooperating with authorities. Investigators are working to determine why the women were fighting.