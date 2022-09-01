Search underway for suspects accused of firing shots at officers in SW Houston, HPD says

A search for a group of males possibly in their late teens to early 20′s is currently underway after officers with the Houston Police Department said one of them shot at police following an incident at a bar in southwest Houston Thursday.

Police responded to reports of an assault at a bar near the 6000 block of Gulfton Drive around 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told the group of males kept trying to bring some minors into a bar. The security officer kicked them out, HPD said. According to investigators, one of the suspects displayed a gun to the security guard. Police said the security guard tried to confront the suspect, but the group ran around the shopping center toward some nearby apartments.

While officers were reportedly getting information on the incident, they saw two men in the apartment parking lot that matched the description of the suspects. Investigators said the officers made their way toward the suspects and they started taunting the officers to come toward them. Police said when they attempted to give the suspects commands, one of them fired a weapon toward the officer. The suspects then fled, HPD said.

A perimeter was set up but police said the three men were never located.

Police said no injuries were reported.