Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.

Deputies said the employee asked the woman a second time for the payment, but she refused again. The employee then locked the business door and called 911 to report the incident.

The woman then reportedly started knocking items over in the store and then hit the employee several times before grabbing the door remote and fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a woman in her early 20s, standing about five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.