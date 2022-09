Joel Makower, chairman and co-founder of GreenBiz Group, a media and events company focusing at the intersection of business, technology and sustainability appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the importance of green business practices.

For his insights, watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.